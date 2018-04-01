Cubs' Javier Baez: Off to slow start

Through the first four games of the season, Baez is 1-for-15 with a walk and four strikeouts.

The slow start includes an 0-for-7 game in Friday's 17-inning marathon against the Marlins. Baez batted .273 in each of the last two seasons, so he'll likely get going soon enough, though manager Joe Maddon could turn to veteran Ben Zobrist for some occasional starts at second base while the 25-year-old works his way out of this early slump.