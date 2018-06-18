Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup as expected

Baez (elbow) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

As expected, Baez will head to the bench for Monday's series opener as he continues to nurse an elbow injury. The injury isn't thought to be anything more than a bruise, so he should be considered day-to-day. Ben Zobrist is starting at the keystone in his stead.

