Baez went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Brewers.

Baez and his teammates couldn't get anything going against Freddy Peralta and a pair of relievers, as the Cubs mustered just a single hit. The 28-year-old popped a home run in Monday's game, but overall he has just three hits and eight strikeouts through his first 18 at-bats of the season. After a disappointing 2020 season for Baez, fantasy managers would certainly like to see him get off to a good start in 2021, but he hasn't really found his groove quite yet.