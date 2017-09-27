Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Pinch hits Tuesday

Baez (knee) struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Baez was held out of the starting lineup due to a knee bruise he suffered in Monday's game, but it appears the injury is not overly serious if he was able to play a day later. Expect the young infielder to log a start as soon as Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast