Cubs' Javier Baez: Pops 29th homer Friday

Baez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Baez put the Cubs up 1-0 with his solo shot in the fifth inning, though it ultimately wouldn't be enough as the Phillies went on to win 2-1 in extra innings. He added a single, marking his 12th multi-hit game in 27 games this month. The 25-year-old is making a strong case for MVP with his .295/.328/.572 slash line, 29 homers, 98 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

