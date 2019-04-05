Cubs' Javier Baez: Pops another home run

Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Braves.

Baez was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before going deep in the ninth inning to salvage his night from a fantasy perspective. The 26-year-old already has three home runs through six games this season, and he could be well on his way to hitting 30 or more home runs for the second straight year.

