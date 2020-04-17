Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Posts impressive spring line

Baez posted a .429/.500/.786 slash line with three home runs in 11 Cactus League games before play was suspended.

The electric 27-year-old wasted no time getting into a groove this spring, though it's unclear when he or any other MLB players will be able to take the field again due to the coronavirus pandemic. When play is able to resume, Baez should quickly return to posting elite numbers for the Cubs.

