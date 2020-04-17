Cubs' Javier Baez: Posts impressive spring line
Baez posted a .429/.500/.786 slash line with three home runs in 11 Cactus League games before play was suspended.
The electric 27-year-old wasted no time getting into a groove this spring, though it's unclear when he or any other MLB players will be able to take the field again due to the coronavirus pandemic. When play is able to resume, Baez should quickly return to posting elite numbers for the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Keller
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profile: Kelenic moving fast
Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic has the makings of a future Fantasy star.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Encarnacion
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.