Baez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Cincinnati.

The shortstop knocked in Kris Bryant with an RBI single in the first inning. In the sixth, Baez hit another single and added his 10th stolen base in 12 attempts this season. Baez endured a brutal slump in June, batting just .157 (13-for-83) with five home runs, 13 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in 25 games. His multi-hit effort Sunday was his first since May 31, as he looks to improve upon a .225/.274/.458 slash line across 296 plate appearances this year.