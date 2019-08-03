Cubs' Javier Baez: Posts three hits in victory

Baez went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a stolen base in a 6-2 victory against the Brewers on Friday.

The 26-year-old also struck out once, giving him a league-leading 131 punchouts this season, but it was a strong day otherwise. Baez will need to pick up the pace to reach his 2018 totals in RBI and stolen bases, but he already has 26 homers, putting him eight behind his career-high mark. Baez is batting .287 with 59 extra-base hits, 72 RBI, 75 runs and nine steals in 436 at-bats this season.