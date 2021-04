Baez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Brewers.

The Cubs put up at least 15 runs for the second time in the last three games Friday, and Baez reached base three times in the blowout win. The 28-year-old hit his sixth home run of the year with a solo shot in the second inning to give the Cubs an 8-0 lead. Baez is now slashing .233/.273/.507 with 17 RBI, 12 runs and 35 strikeouts this season.