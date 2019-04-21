Cubs' Javier Baez: Productive in win

Baez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

With the game tied 1-1, Baez started the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, then came around to score the winning run on David Bote's walkoff single. Baez is now batting .302 this season with a .938 OPS, 17 RBI and 17 runs scored across 20 games.