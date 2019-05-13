Cubs' Javier Baez: Reaches three times in win

Baez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk Sunday in the Cubs' 4-1 win over the Brewers.

Baez's fifth-inning extra-base knock drove home Kris Bryant and broke a 1-1 stalemate. After reaching base three times in the series finale, Baez's OPS now sits at a robust .987 for the season, more than 100 points better than his mark from his runner-up MVP season in 2018. It bears mentioning, however, that Baez has benefited from a .402 BABIP (career .342 mark), suggesting his .323/.360/.627 slash line should be viewed with a fair dose of skepticism.