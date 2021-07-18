Baez went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

The shortstop helped the Cubs get on the board with an RBI double to plate Willson Contreras in the sixth inning. In the eighth, Baez struck out but reached on a wild pitch before stealing second. The 28-year-old has stolen a base in each of the last two games, and he's now 12-for-14 in steal attempts this year. He's added a .241/.286/.492 slash line with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and 43 runs scored through 322 plate appearances, although he still carries a troubling 37.0 percent strikeout rate, his highest since 2014.