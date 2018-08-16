Cubs' Javier Baez: Remains leadoff hitter Thursday

Baez will hit atop the order and start at second base against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Baez will serve as the Cubs leadoff hitter for the second straight game after going 2-for-5 with a triple and one run scored during Wednesday's victory over the Brewers. Anthony Rizzo will stay in the cleanup spot with David Bote batting third.

