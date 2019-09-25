Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Remains sidelined

Baez (thumb) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

Baez was hoping to rejoin the starting lineup this week but is apparently still having issues catching throws. As such, he'll stick on the bench as Nico Hoerner picks up another start at shortstop. With Chicago's playoff hopes dwindling, there's a chance Baez doesn't return before the end of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories