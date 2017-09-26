Cubs' Javier Baez: Removed with apparent injury
Baez was removed with an undisclosed injury after a single in Monday's game against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Baez immediately motioned for the trainer after the base hit. He was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's unclear what the injury is or its severity, so consider him day-to-day until the Cubs can get a good look at him.
