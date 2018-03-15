Cubs' Javier Baez: Return date set for Saturday

Manager Joe Madden said that Baez (hamstring) will return to action Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The young infielder was hoping to return Thursday, but the Cubs will instead ease him into action a couple days later. Regardless of his exact return date, it seems like Baez will be healthy heading into the regular season.

