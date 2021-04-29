Baez (hamstring) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Thursday against Atlanta.
Baez missed the last three games with a mild left hamstring strain, but the time off appears to have allowed him to recover from the injury. With a .276 on-base average and a career-worst 43.2 percent strikeout rate over 81 plate appearances this season, Baez has been a disappointment from a real-life standpoint, but he's been productive for fantasy purposes with six home runs, five stolen bases, 17 RBI and 12 runs in 20 games.