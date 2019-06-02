Cubs' Javier Baez: Returns to action Sunday

Baez (heel) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup Sunday at St. Louis.

Baez was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a bruised right heel and did not make an appearance in the contest. The 26-year-old has battled the heel issue over the last couple weeks, but he is apparently good to go for the series finale after taking a day to rest. Baez was 7-for-35 with two homers and 18 strikeouts in the nine games since the heel previously kept him out of the lineup.

