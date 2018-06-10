Cubs' Javier Baez: Returns to lineup Sunday

Baez is starting at second base and leading off in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Baez got a day off on Saturday, though he did make a defensive appearance at second base. The 25-year-old will hop back in there Sunday and is leading off for just the second time this season. Baez enters the game with a .254/.284/.531 slash line and a team-high 14 home runs.

