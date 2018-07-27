Cubs' Javier Baez: Returns to lineup

Baez (upper leg) is starting at shortstop and hitting cleanup Friday against the Cardinals.

While Baez was out of the lineup Wednesday and Thursday, he appeared in each of those games off the bench, so the injury was never considered serious. Baez is one of just six players in MLB with 15-plus home runs and 15-plus steals, and is one home run and one steal away from tallying his first 20-20 campaign.

