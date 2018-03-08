Cubs' Javier Baez: Says he's 100 percent

Baez said he's "100 percent" after exiting Thursday's Cactus League game with hamstring tightness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Baez apparently felt some tightness coming out of the box, and the tightness resurfaced as he was rounding first base. He downplayed the issue, however, saying he simply needs to hydrate more while insisting he won't miss any time because of the ailment. Consider him day-to-day for now; the Cubs have already announced that he'll get Friday off.