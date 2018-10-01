Cubs' Javier Baez: Scores three times in win

Baez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals.

Baez's strong performance helped the Cubs to a win and a one-game playoff with the Brewers for the NL Central crown on Monday. The 25-year-old has been dynamic all season, as he's posted new career highs with 34 home runs, 40 doubles, 101 runs scored, 111 RBI and 21 steals. Baez could very well end up as the NL MVP at the end of the year.