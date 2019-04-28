Cubs' Javier Baez: Scores twice in win

Baez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Baez continued his torrid pace to begin the season, as he's now batting .333 with a 1.045 OPS and 23 runs scored. The Cubs' lineup can be awfully dynamic, and that should only help Baez produce elite counting stats the rest of the year.

