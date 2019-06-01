Cubs' Javier Baez: Scratched with heel bruise

Baez was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a bruised right heel, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Baez's heel issues date back nearly two weeks to when he was forced to exit a game on May 19 after making a defensive play. He missed the next two games but had since been in the lineup for nine straight contests prior to Saturday's scratch. Addison Russell will replace him at shortstop.

