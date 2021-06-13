Manager David Ross said Baez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals because of thumb soreness, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Baez missed three games last week because of the thumb issue before returning for the first two games of the weekend series against St. Louis. Unfortunately, the thumb soreness has returned for the shortstop, so Ross will play it safe by taking him out of Sunday's starting nine. It's currently unknown if he could appear off the bench in the series finale and he can be considered day-to-day going forward.