Cubs' Javier Baez: Set for precautionary MRI

Baez is scheduled to undergo a precautionary MRI on his right heel, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Baez was held out of the lineup for the second straight day Tuesday as he continues to nurse a sore right heel that forced him to exit Sunday's game. Per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com, manager Joe Maddon hopes Baez will return to the lineup Wednesday, but the results of the MRI could alter that outlook. Addison Russell remains at shortstop in his absence.