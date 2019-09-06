Cubs' Javier Baez: Set for thumb MRI

Baez will undergo an MRI on his left thumb Saturday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs haven't been able to figure out exactly what is wrong with Baez's thumb since he injured it back on Sunday. He hasn't appeared in a game since. He had an X-ray back on Sunday which revealed no structural damage, so the Cubs will be hoping for more good news from Saturday's test.

