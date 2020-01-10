Cubs' Javier Baez: Signs for $10 million
Baez reached an agreement with the Cubs for a one-year, $10 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Baez took a small step back from the MVP-candidate form he showed in 2018 but was still quite good last season, hitting .281/.316/.531 with 29 homers and 11 steals. He missed most of September with a hairline fracture on his left thumb. It's not yet clear if the injury will affect him in any way heading into spring training.
