Baez finds himself on the bench for the second time in three days Monday against Atlanta.

The Cubs have yet to announce any particular injury for Baez, though Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com notes that the shortstop appeared to tweak his hamstring Sunday against the Brewers. Baez has shown enough power (six homers) to maintain a respectable 108 wRC+ despite a 42.7 percent strikeout rate and .272 on-base percentage, so an injury-related absence may make more sense than a performance-related benching. Nico Hoerner will start in his place Monday.