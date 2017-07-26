Cubs' Javier Baez: Sits out Wednesday

Baez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

Baez looked lost in Tuesday's win, as he wound up striking out five times in as many trips to the plate. He'll hit the bench to clear his head, allowing Ben Zobrist to move back to second base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast