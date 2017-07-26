Cubs' Javier Baez: Sits out Wednesday
Baez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Baez looked lost in Tuesday's win, as he wound up striking out five times in as many trips to the plate. He'll hit the bench to clear his head, allowing Ben Zobrist to move back to second base.
