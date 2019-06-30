Cubs' Javier Baez: Sitting Sunday as expected

Baez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Manager Joe Maddon indicated Saturday that Baez would likely receive a breather in the series finale, and he is indeed on the bench Sunday. The 26-year-old started the last 27 games with a .783 OPS and seven homers in that stretch. Addison Russell takes over at shortstop in his absence.

