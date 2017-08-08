Cubs' Javier Baez: Slaps inside-the-park homer

Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run during Monday's win over San Francisco.

Baez hit two balls that likely would have been homers in most parks, and he also struck out twice swinging at pitches that were in the opposite batter's box. It's frustrating to watch, but his fantasy numbers are trending in the right direction. Despite his all-or-nothing approach, Baez sports a serviceable .268/.311/.493 slash line with 16 homers, 48 RBI, five stolen bases and 44 runs.