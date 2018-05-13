Cubs' Javier Baez: Slides down to fifth Sunday
After batting leadoff Saturday, Baez is batting fifth and starting at second base in Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.
Baez did well as the leadoff hitter, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, but manager Joe Maddon will mix things up Sunday, getting Ben Zobrist back in there atop the order. Baez has hit no matter where he's been placed in the lineup, as he comes into Sunday's game with a .283/.320/.623 slash line and 10 home runs.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...