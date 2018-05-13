Cubs' Javier Baez: Slides down to fifth Sunday

After batting leadoff Saturday, Baez is batting fifth and starting at second base in Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.

Baez did well as the leadoff hitter, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, but manager Joe Maddon will mix things up Sunday, getting Ben Zobrist back in there atop the order. Baez has hit no matter where he's been placed in the lineup, as he comes into Sunday's game with a .283/.320/.623 slash line and 10 home runs.