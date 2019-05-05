Cubs' Javier Baez: Smacks 11th homer

Baez went 2-for-4 with a tie-breaking solo homer in the Cubs' 6-5 win Saturday against the Cardinals.

Leading off the bottom of the eighth inning in a tie game, Baez launched a homer to right field off John Brebbia that provided the winning run. The 26-year-old shortstop leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and 26 RBI, and is sporting a .318/.353/.659 slash line for the season.