Cubs' Javier Baez: Smacks 18th homer
Baez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, two runs and two RBI in the Cubs' 7-4 win over the Mets on Thursday.
It was the 18th long ball of the year for Baez, who touched up Robert Gsellman with a seventh-inning solo blast after hitting his third triple of the season earlier in the game. The 26-year-old had hit a bit of a lull in June, as he was hitting just .229 for the month coming into this game, but he still sports a .286/.324/.551 slash line through 294 at-bats.
