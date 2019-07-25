Cubs' Javier Baez: Smacks 25th homer
Baez went 2-for-5 with a double, solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Giants.
Baez saw the ball well out of Tyler Beede's hand Wednesday, cranking his 25th homer of the season in the first inning. He followed that up with his 27th double of the campaign two innings later, coming around to score on a Kris Bryant home run. Baez has found different ways to be productive of late as he swiped two bases on Tuesday prior to showcasing his power Wednesday. For the season, he's posted a .290/321/.554 line across 430 plate appearances.
