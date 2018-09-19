Cubs' Javier Baez: Smacks 33rd home run

Baez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Baez got the scoring started early, smashing a two-run home run in the first inning. The 25-year-old figures to be heavily in the mix in the NL MVP discussion, with 33 home runs, 107 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a .295/.329/.571 slash line.