Cubs' Javier Baez: Smashes 16th home run

Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during a 3-1 victory against the Cardinals on Friday.

The skinny on Baez has always been that once he cut down on his strikeouts, he could be a .300 hitter. But this season, Baez has seen his strikeout rate increase to 30.9 percent, and yet he's batting a career-high .306. That's because he supports a .396 BABIP, which is more than 50 points higher than his career norm. More than likely, Baez won't be able to maintain that high of a BABIP, but for now, owners are enjoying average and power from Baez. He is slashing .306/.347/.584 with 16 home runs, 42 RBI and 42 runs in 262 plate appearances this season.