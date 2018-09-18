Cubs' Javier Baez: Smashes homer in win

Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The homer was just the second in the last two weeks for Baez as he's cooled off a bit with just one multi-hit game in that span. Nonetheless, Baez is putting up some MVP-caliber numbers with 32 home runs, 105 RBI and a .294 average.

