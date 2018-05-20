Cubs' Javier Baez: Snaps homerless drought

Baez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Reds.

He went back-to-back with Kyle Schwarber off Tyler Mahle in the second inning. It snapped a 10-game homerless drought for Baez, who came into the game in a 5-for-35 funk. The 25-year-old still leads the National League in RBI and he's almost halfway to his home-run total from a year ago.