Cubs' Javier Baez: Starting at shortstop Monday

Baez is starting at shortstop and batting fifth in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

With Addison Russell getting the night off, Baez slides over from second base and Ben Zobrist takes over at the keystone. Baez is batting a robust .269/.311/.530 this season with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

