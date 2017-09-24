Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Stationed on bench Sunday

Baez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After five straight starts -- a stretch over which he went 5-for-16 with two RBI -- Baez will be afforded a day of rest ahead of the series finale against Chase Anderson and the Brewers.

