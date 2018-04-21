Cubs' Javier Baez: Stays hot Friday

Baez finished a triple short of the cycle in Friday's blowout win over the Rockies, going 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Like a lot of hitters, Baez enjoyed hitting at Coors Field. The young infielder could continue to post great numbers all weekend in the thin air, as he's scorching hot at the plate. Over his past four games, Baez is 10-for-20 with two home runs and 10 RBI. Lock him into your lineup and enjoy the ride.