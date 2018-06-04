Cubs' Javier Baez: Steals home Sunday

Baez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mets.

Baez swiped his eighth base of the season Sunday, as he caught the Mets off guard with a steal of home to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. Despite walking just seven times in 211 at-bats, he's hitting .270 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI through 54 games this season.