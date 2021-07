Baez (thumb) is not in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

Baez will be sidelined for the third straight contest as he continues to manage a sprained right thumb. The shortstop should continue to be considered day-to-day, though it's unclear if he'll be able to rejoin the lineup this weekend before the All-Star break. The Cubs made multiple roster moves Friday which didn't involve Baez heading to the injured list, which could indicate he's close to taking the field.