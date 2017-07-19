Cubs' Javier Baez: Swats 11th homer Tuesday
Baez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Braves.
That's now three straight multi-hit performances for Baez, who's boosted his batting average by 15 points to .271 since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old also has 11 homers and a .778 OPS on the season, putting him on pace to set career highs in those categories.
