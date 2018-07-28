Cubs' Javier Baez: Swats 20th homer

Baez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Cubs' 5-4 defeat to the Cardinals on Friday.

Baez got his 20th homer of the season with this sixth-inning blast off Luke Weaver as he continues his sterling 2018 campaign at the plate. He's been contributing across all categories, with 63 runs and 75 RBI to go along with what is currently a career-best .296/.327/.557 slash line. He's also chipped in 19 steals for good measure, leaving him just one shy of his first 20-20 season.