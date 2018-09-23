Cubs' Javier Baez: Swats 34th homer

Baez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

His two-run shot in the first inning off Lucas Giolito gave Baez 34 homers on the year, putting him one behind Matt Carpenter for the NL lead, while his 110 RBI paces the Senior Circuit, six ahead of Jesus Aguilar. The Cubs' infielder remains in the thick of the MVP conversation as the team looks to lock up another division title.