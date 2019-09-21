Cubs' Javier Baez: Takes swings

Baez (thumb) took some swings Friday but catching throws is still an issue, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anthony Rizzo recently made a surprise from an ankle sprain and Baez would surely like to follow suit and help the Cubs, who are now on the outside looking in at a wild-card spot. However, a return during the regular season still seems unlikely. Nico Hoerner continues to fill in at shortstop.